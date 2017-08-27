These Videos Illustrate How Harvey’s Floodwaters Are Devastating Houston
Emergency crews raced on Sunday to try to rescue people who suddenly found themselves trapped as floodwaters kept rising across Houston and its surrounding areas on Sunday. The flooding in the nation’s fourth-largest city is worse than authorities had anticipated and very widespread as some parts have been pummeled with as much as 30 inches of rain. And things are bound to get worse over the next few days as the rain isn’t expected to stop anytime soon and the National Weather Service said some parts of the Houston area could get as much as 50 inches, which would mark a new record.
“The breadth and intensity of this rainfall is beyond anything experienced before,” the National Weather Service said in a statement that didn’t mince words. The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Brock Long, predicted the agency would have to be involved for years to deal with Harvey’s aftermath. “This disaster's going to be a landmark event,” Long said. Frustration was running high among Houston residents that could do nothing as their homes started to be filled up with water. Rescue workers are so overwhelmed with calls for help that authorities are asking residents to stay put, even if there is water inside their homes because staying put is usually safer than trying to brave the elements.
Here’s some of the dramatic footage that has hints at the devastation the city—and region—is facing:
SE/ Southbelt drone footage #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/gC0YPQkWTY— PLR (@paulluca) August 27, 2017
A reporter in Houston spotted a truck driver stuck in the flood. She was able to flag down police who saved his life live on TV. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/v2nNjxJ12P— Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) August 27, 2017
This is Texas.pic.twitter.com/ciz4lTJAEn— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 27, 2017
HEROIC CITIZENS IN HOUSTON! #houston #houstonflood #houstonfloods #houstontx #houstonflooding pic.twitter.com/esFKYPwYrm— tops36 (@tops36DOTcom) August 27, 2017
Damn pray for Houston pic.twitter.com/BoOSXVOc6U— Trap God (@PoloPlayer88) August 27, 2017
LOOK: The power of the water rushing into homes just south of Houston.— Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) August 27, 2017
( 📹 - @TACP_1 ) #Harvey pic.twitter.com/oa5iJFClGT
What are you thinking? #Houston #HoustonFloods #harvey pic.twitter.com/xYECw9421l— Leo (@leitojpg) August 27, 2017
Apartments flooding Houston #harvey #houstonfloods #staysafe #stayinside pic.twitter.com/dRPR7gXOWc— Sahil Jesani (@_Sahil_Jesani_) August 27, 2017
This is Allen Parkway in front of our studios. Everyone please don't drive. #KHOU11 #Houston #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/JfypuTnfXI— Alexandria Williams (@AlexandriaKHOU) August 27, 2017
Sometimes you just turn a corner and the water can be eight or nine feet high. Water coming down in buckets #houstonfloods pic.twitter.com/XHq9SFwRrn— Phil McCausland (@PhilMcCausland) August 27, 2017
Via @VictorOquendo -kayaking in a parking lot in #Houston pic.twitter.com/aeZtR07nys— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 27, 2017