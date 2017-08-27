Harvey death toll increases as rising floodwaters leave hundreds stranded.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It was a race against the clock in many parts of southeast Texas on Sunday as rescue workers struggled to keep up with the rising floodwaters that came after Hurricane Harvey hit the coast a Category 4 hurricane packing winds of 130 mph on Friday night. Harvey may have been downgraded to a tropical storm but the danger for residents across a large swath of the state only continues to grow as some of the worst fears of flooding are starting to become a reality. Houston woke up to flooded devastation on Sunday as dry streets in the country’s fourth-largest city “turned to speeding rivers in a matter of minutes.”

At least five people have died in the Houston area in flood-related deaths, according to the National Weather Service. And the number is likely to rise considering many of the worst-hit areas remain inaccessible to rescuers and the flooding in the Houston area is expected to worsen.

"It's catastrophic, unprecedented, epic—whatever adjective you want to use," said Patrick Blood, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "It's pretty horrible right now." Parts of Harris County, which includes Houston, have experienced more than 20 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. Gov. Greg Abbott warned floodwaters are going to rise over the next few days as Harvey continues dumping inches upon inches of rain. “We’re measuring rain these days not in inches but in feet,” Abbott said on Fox News Sunday. “All we can do is to provide as many resources as possible to save as many lives as we can.”

Hundreds of people were making desperate calls to 911 Sunday morning, hoping to be plucked away from rooftops. Early Sunday, Harris County officials estimated that some 1,000 water rescues had already taken place. Houston police officers also evacuated two apartment complexes overnight. “It breaks your heart,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a livestream on Twitter as he stood in waist-high water. “But it's Texas. We'll get through it.” Harvey is expected to continue slowly moving toward Houston through Wednesday. “The flooding is only going to get worse as we go forward,” said Michael Palmer, lead meteorologist at the Weather Channel.