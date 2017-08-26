Hurricane Harvey Barrels Through Texas Coast With 130 MPH Winds

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Gulf Coast residents were hunkered down, waiting for news early Saturday after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Charley in 2004. Hurricane Harvey made landfall northeast of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm with winds of up to 130 mph. By 10 p.m. Central time the center of the hurricane crossed the Texas shoreline about four miles east of the city of Rockport, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 pm the eye of #Harvey has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane between Port Aransas & Port O'Connor. #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/FiI2pIaVCE — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 26, 2017

By 5 a.m. Central time, officials had downgraded Harvey to a Category 1 storm, with winds of up to 90 mph. Forecasters warned of heavy damage in the hours ahead as some areas of southeast Texas had already reported 16 inches of rain by 5 a.m. The National Weather Service warned some areas could get as much as 40 inches of rain over the next few days. At a news conference on Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott had warned the hurricane would be particularly dangerous due to the potential for flooding. Houston remains under a flash-flood watch until Tuesday evening.

A view from Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi. #HurricaneHarvey Video: Gilbert H. pic.twitter.com/hPkhk4v2Ct — KIII 3 News (@kiii3news) August 26, 2017

The quick approach of what had been a mere tropical depression left officials scrambling as tens of thousands of coastal residents moved inland. Harvey marked the strongest hurricane to hit Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla. It is tied for the 18th strongest hurricane to hit the United States since 1851.

There were no reports of deaths in the hours after Harvey made landfall but officials still have not been able to assess damage in some of the worst-hit areas. There were early reports coming out of a few cities in Harvey’s path that mentioned lots of structural damage to buildings. The roof at a senior housing complex appears to have collapsed, for example, and several people may have been injured. There were also reports that the hurricane had spawned at least one tornado that ripped through Missouri City, causing damage to homes.

Downed poles & power lines in the 3300 block of Ave I. Roadway is shut down in the area. #Harvey pic.twitter.com/AHrtscbYkm — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) August 26, 2017