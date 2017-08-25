Today's Impeach-O-Meter: A Friday Night That Will Live in Infamy

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

At about 5 p.m. ET Friday things started getting bad, and have been getting worse ever since.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas as a massive Category 4 storm. Trump, the president, tweeted that he is carefully observing its "doings."

Just arrived at Camp David where I am closely watching the path and doings of Hurricane Harvey, as it strengthens to a Category 3. BE SAFE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

His political position may be relatively weak, but this guy is still the president. Godspeed.