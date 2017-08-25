 Trump impeachment chances: Black Friday edition.

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: A Friday Night That Will Live in Infamy

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: A Friday Night That Will Live in Infamy

Aug. 25 2017 11:57 PM

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: A Friday Night That Will Live in Infamy

Former Trump administration national security staffer Sebastian Gorka at the White House on June 22.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

At about 5 p.m. ET Friday things started getting bad, and have been getting worse ever since.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Harvey has made landfall in Texas as a massive Category 4 storm. Trump, the president, tweeted that he is carefully observing its "doings."

His political position may be relatively weak, but this guy is still the president. Godspeed.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, and Peter Parks-Pool/Getty Images.

