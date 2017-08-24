Today in conservative media: are the liberals ever going to admit they have a racist past too?

AFP/Getty Images

The monuments debate dominated conservative discourse on Thursday. At National Review, Victor Davis Hanson argued that liberals are unwilling to take down monuments to their racist historical figures:

Why did we ever mint a Susan B. Anthony dollar? The progressive suffragist once said, “I will cut off this right arm of mine before I will ever work or demand the ballot for the Negro and not the woman.”



Liberal icon and Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren pushed for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II while he was California’s attorney general. President Woodrow Wilson ensured that the Armed Forces were not integrated. He also segregated civil-service agencies.



Why, then, does Princeton University still cling to its Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs? To honor a progressive who did a great deal of harm to African-American causes? ...

Do progressives have their own logical set of selective rules and extenuating circumstances that damn or exempt particular historical figures? If so, what are they?

At the Daily Caller, Rob Shimshock reported that a Canadian teacher’s union would like to remove the name of Canada’s first prime minister from Ontario schools:

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) wants the province’s schools to strike Sir John A. Macdonald from its names, according to CBC News. While Macdonald connected the western and eastern sections of the country via a transcontinental railway, he has received criticism for the starvation of Canada’s indigenous population during the system’s construction.

Macdonald had a “central role as the architect of, really, what was genocide of Indigenous peoples on Turtle Island,” said Felipe Pareja, a teacher that supported the motion.

The Blaze’s Jon Street noted that former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young’s opposition to removing Confederate monuments, which he articulated in interviews with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and NBC’s Chuck Todd, telling the latter that Klan supporters of Confederate monuments are “almost the poorest of the poor.” “Young’s argument for why Confederate monuments should stay in place echo the argument that President Donald Trump made throughout the 2016 campaign, which was that the ‘forgotten man and forgotten woman’ in the West Virginia coal mines or the Michigan factory would be ‘forgotten no more,’” Street wrote.

In other news:

Multiple outlets ran posts on a New York Times article reporting that Hispanic and black students are more underrepresented at elite colleges now than they were 35 years ago. “The NYT found that black students only made up 9 percent of freshman students, while Hispanic students represented 15 percent of students at Ivy League Schools,” the Daily Caller’s Amber Randall wrote. “White students’ enrollment also went down, while the percent of Asian-American students on the Ivy League campuses increased slightly.” National Review’s David French:

Not even the most aggressive of affirmative-action programs can find students who don’t exist. And when it comes to college admissions, the problem isn’t a lack of collegiate demand for qualified minority students but rather a serious deficiency in supply. There are simply not enough students who are ready, willing, and able to do the work.