Trump administration is reportedly about to issue its transgender ban to the Pentagon.

Getty Images

Nearly a month after President Trump woke up on a Wednesday morning and announced via Twitter that he was instituting a ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, the Wall Street Journal reports the White House is expected to make good on Trump’s promise by sending a formal policy memo to the Pentagon outlining the terms of the ban in a matter of days. The two-and-a-half page memo gives Defense Secretary Mattis six months to reestablish the ban on transgender troops that was abolished during the Obama administration in 2016. The Obama policy required open enrollment of transgender troops by July 1, 2017 and provided treatment for the condition medically known as gender dysphoria.

Here are the broad outlines of the Trump policy via the Journal:

Mr. Mattis under the new policy is expected to consider “deployability”—the ability to serve in a war zone, participate in exercises or live for months on a ship—as the primary legal means to decide whether to separate service members from the military, the officials said… The White House memo also directs the Pentagon to deny admittance to transgender individuals and to stop spending on medical treatment regimens for those currently serving, according to U.S. officials familiar with the document.

“Transgender people are just as deployable as other service members,” said Sue Fulton, the former president of Sparta, a LGBTQ military organization told the Journal. “Other service members may undergo procedures when they are at home base, just as other service members schedule shoulder surgery or gall bladder surgery.”