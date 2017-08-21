You Can Watch NASA’s Eclipse Livestream Here

Want to watch the eclipse, but don't want to risk burning your retinas? NASA's public TV channel has you covered: It's streaming the eclipse from every possible angle. You'll be able to watch the moon pass in front of the sun via several NASA telescopes, see on-the-ground coverage from places inside the path of totality such as Oregon and South Carolina, check out livestreams of watch parties in national parks, and even get footage via high altitude hot air balloons launching from Bozeman, Montana.