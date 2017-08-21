Watch Darkness Descend Upon America as Life Becomes an Extremely on-the-Nose Metaphor
On Monday, Americans were treated to the first total solar eclipse to hit North America in decades. The astronomical delight has been widely anticipated by eclipse enthusiasts for months, and has served as a delightful and much-needed distraction from the drudgery of regular life in America for more casual eclipse fans. It also provided an extremely apt metaphor for our times. Enjoy it either way you like.
Watch the shadow of the moon darken the West Coast in this 1st #GOES16 #Eclipse2017 loop! See the latest imagery @ https://t.co/1oNaGe1dLN pic.twitter.com/icZr9caymp— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2017
1:50p: Watching #Eclipse2017 on this preliminary & non-operational GOES 16 image as it moves across the Rockies into the cloudier midwest! pic.twitter.com/ruOed85GJ6— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) August 21, 2017