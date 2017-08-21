 Watch darkness descend upon America as life becomes an extremely on-the-nose metaphor.

Watch Darkness Descend Upon America as Life Becomes an Extremely on-the-Nose Metaphor

Watch Darkness Descend Upon America as Life Becomes an Extremely on-the-Nose Metaphor

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Aug. 21 2017 2:31 PM

Watch Darkness Descend Upon America as Life Becomes an Extremely on-the-Nose Metaphor

170821_sci_noaaeclipse

NOAA

On Monday, Americans were treated to the first total solar eclipse to hit North America in decades. The astronomical delight has been widely anticipated by eclipse enthusiasts for months, and has served as a delightful and much-needed distraction from the drudgery of regular life in America for more casual eclipse fans. It also provided an extremely apt metaphor for our times. Enjoy it either way you like.