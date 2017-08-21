Today in conservative media: Stop calling us Nazis, you Nazis!

Multiple outlets continued to delve into the aftermath of Charlottesville, particularly alleged criticisms from the left of Antifa’s critics. “In their ongoing attempt to paint everyone on the Right in the darkest hues, some mainstream Leftists have decided that anyone who slams Antifa must be a Nazi sympathizer,” the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro wrote. “Antifa is evil. So is Nazism. Two things can be evil at the same time.” On Fox & Friends, Mark Steyn said that the goal of leftist activists is to brand all Republicans as Nazis. “My worry about this is actually that the left is making an organized attempt to say that if you do not vote Democrat, that you’re a Nazi,” he said. “It’s an explicit thing to actually tie policy differences to on rather boring things like taxes and immigration to the most crude form of demagoguery.”