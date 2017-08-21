What Everyone Looked Like Looking at the Eclipse

 Photos of solar eclipse watchers and eclipse glasses, plates, and contraptions.

Aug. 21 2017 3:43 PM

A visitor looks at the solar eclipse at South Mike Sedar Park in Casper, Wyoming.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The solar eclipse was a celestial event, but it also revealed a glimpse of humanity. While we were busy looking up at the sky, the photographers in our midst captured the surreal poses, unique expressions, and odd contraptions visible only on such an extraordinary day. Here are the highlights of what we found in our Twitter and Instagram feeds and on the news-photo services. (And check back: We’ll continue adding more great photos as they come in.)  

AFP_RQ558
People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event led by Native American elders, at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest near the city of Mitchell.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

AFP_RQ5W1
People watch the start of the solar eclipse and raise their hands in prayer in an eclipse viewing event at Big Summit Prairie ranch in Oregon’s Ochoco National Forest.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

97123784
Solar eclipse enthusiasts on Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Marissa-eclipse-Brooklyn
An eclipse viewer improvises outside Brooklyn’s Metrotech Center office complex.

Marissa Martinelli/Slate

Chad Lorenz is Slate's news editor. He has written for the Washington Post and the Washingtonian.

Aaron Mak is a Slate intern.