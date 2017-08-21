What Everyone Looked Like Looking at the Eclipse
The solar eclipse was a celestial event, but it also revealed a glimpse of humanity. While we were busy looking up at the sky, the photographers in our midst captured the surreal poses, unique expressions, and odd contraptions visible only on such an extraordinary day. Here are the highlights of what we found in our Twitter and Instagram feeds and on the news-photo services. (And check back: We’ll continue adding more great photos as they come in.)
Presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush watched the solar eclipse alongside family: "Looking forward to the next one in Texas in 2024!" pic.twitter.com/8lwX1wEY6c— ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017
Solar Eclipse ready! ISO certified glasses, plates to block out extra sun, and a string around the back to keep them in place! #MCELoves pic.twitter.com/gsCTnlo9Ul— Miss Melton (@MissMelton5th) August 21, 2017
Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering #eclipse watching party. pic.twitter.com/ZW4nhDE4Mw— PrincetonEngineering (@EPrinceton) August 21, 2017