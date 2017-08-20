Trump Approval Rating Is Below 40% in Three States That Propelled Him to Presidency

AFP/Getty Images

In what could mark the first clear signs that support for President Donald Trump is dropping in the Rust Belt battleground, a new set of polls shows people in three key states aren’t so fond of the commander in chief. Support for Trump stands at below 40 percent in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to recent NBC News/Marist polls. In all three states more than 60 percent of voters said Trump’s conduct as president embarrassed them, compared to 25 percent who say it has made them proud.

Perhaps even more significant is that Democrats enjoy clear advantages when voters are asked who they want to control Congress after the 2018 midterm elections. In Michigan, almost half—48 percent—of voters say they would prefer a Democratically controlled Congress, compared to 35 percent who want it to stay in Republican hands. In Pennsylvania, 47 percent want Democrats to control Congress, compared to 37 percent who favor Republicans while in Wiscosin the Democratic advantage is 46 percent-38 percent.

The three states in question are seen as particularly significant because they were key to Trump’s victory as he became the first Republican to win all three of them since 1980s. But now the mood seems to be shifting. In Wisconsin, only 34 percent of voters approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 36 percent in Michigan and 35 percent in Pennsylvania. The polls were conducted Aug. 13-17 and some cautioned that the extent of the president’s unpopularity could be exaggerated due to his much-criticized response to the violence that descended on Charlottesville on Aug. 12.