Small Group of Liberty University Graduates Will Return Diplomas to Protest Trump Support

A small, but apparently growing, group of Liberty University alumni are launching a campaign to return their diplomas to the evangelical Christian school to protest its alignment with President Donald Trump. The group began organizing after Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville.

In a group letter, the group criticizes the head of the university, Jerry Falwell Jr., for praising Trump’s comments that there were “very fine people” protesting on both sides. Falwell Jr. characterized the comments as “bold” and “truthful.” “This is incompatible with Liberty University's stated values, and incompatible with a Christian witness,” notes the open letter.

Finally a leader in WH. Jobs returning, N Korea backing down, bold truthful stmt about #charlottesville tragedy.So proud of @realdonaldtrump — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) August 16, 2017

"I'm sending my diploma back because the president of the United States is defending Nazis and white supremacists," Chris Gaumer, a 2006 Liberty University graduate, said. "And in defending the president's comments, Jerry Falwell Jr. is making himself and, it seems to me, the university he represents, complicit.”

how do we return a diploma and disavow ever attending Liberty? — phil johnson (@pjohnsonvt) August 20, 2017

Another 2006 Liberty University graduate said that “I think all of the alumni have been troubled by Jerry Falwell Jr.’s intense defense of Trump.” The closed Facebook group for Liberty alumni to discuss this issue says they will be mailing their diplomas back to the offices of Falwell on September 5 “with letters expressing our reasons for revoking all support.”

It doesn’t seem Falwell is too concerned about the angry alumni though and he went on ABC’s This Week to double down on his support for Trump, going as far as to say that the reason why Trump could say there were “fine people” on both sides in Charlottesville was because as commander in chief he “has inside information.”

.@JerryFalwellJr says Trump is calling "evil" by its name after Charlottesville, unlike Obama or Clinton on "radical Islamic terrorism." pic.twitter.com/2Hw4MASfkg — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 20, 2017

“I don't know if there were historical purists [at the protests] who were trying to preserve some statues. I don't know,” Falwell said of the president. “I think he saw videos of who was there. I think he was talking about what he had seen … He had information I didn’t have.”