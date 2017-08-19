The best signs from the massive counterprotest in Boston.

Some 15,000 people marched to the Boston Common on Saturday to protest against white supremacists and a planned “Free Speech Rally” made up of right-wing activists. Although the organizers of the rally insisted they had nothing to do with the Neo-Nazis who had descended on Charlottesville last week, there was still lots of concern that these extremist groups would use the so-called “Free Speech Rally” to spew their hate. In the end, the counterprotesters vastly outnumbered the few dozen conservatives who gathered for the rally that quickly “fell apart,” as one of the scheduled speakers put it. But even if most counterprotesters didn’t actually come across any self-identified white supremacists, they still had lots of messages for them. And what better way to express them than through some awesome signs? Here are some of the best of the day: