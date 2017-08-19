The Best Signs From the Massive Counterprotest in Boston
Some 15,000 people marched to the Boston Common on Saturday to protest against white supremacists and a planned “Free Speech Rally” made up of right-wing activists. Although the organizers of the rally insisted they had nothing to do with the Neo-Nazis who had descended on Charlottesville last week, there was still lots of concern that these extremist groups would use the so-called “Free Speech Rally” to spew their hate. In the end, the counterprotesters vastly outnumbered the few dozen conservatives who gathered for the rally that quickly “fell apart,” as one of the scheduled speakers put it. But even if most counterprotesters didn’t actually come across any self-identified white supremacists, they still had lots of messages for them. And what better way to express them than through some awesome signs? Here are some of the best of the day:
So awesome to stand in Solidarity with so many comrades in Boston! pic.twitter.com/k13WSZB1Uw— Dan Kittridge 🌹 (@Kelbaenor) August 19, 2017
Ctrl-AltRight-Delete #BostonResist #FightSupremacy #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1HBoitiXPM— Amanda Y. (@amandarosewhy) August 19, 2017
Good sign 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/C5MeNj4Rc8— Dan Fogarty (@danfoges) August 19, 2017
Smiles and positive energy at the counter protest gathering! #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/h1KqXPyt0L— Dr.Bryan Harnsberger (@PSYCH_HYPE) August 19, 2017
Do you?!?! #FightSupremacy #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/W8nzvKngsz— Tara McNeely (@brokencurio) August 19, 2017
Today's gameplan, courtesy of one of my rally buddies. #BostonResist #FightSupremacy pic.twitter.com/Iode6Dp7Hi— John Overholt (@john_overholt) August 19, 2017
I'm sorry Tina Fey, but this woman is right.#Boston has shown up in full force to protest against hate.#bostoncommon #BostonFreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/kwCNhxPHLO— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 19, 2017
Boston, as always, rawks! #Boston pic.twitter.com/vz56OuEh1D— Your Girl Jackie (@sister72) August 19, 2017
A reminder re free speech #FightSupremacy #BostonResist #BostonFreeSpeech #freespeechrally pic.twitter.com/FRECQQTgX8— Eli Gerzon (@eligerzon) August 19, 2017
#bostonresist #boston @wgbhnews #twitterstorians pic.twitter.com/cxjtxNUhow— Edward T. O'Donnell (@InThePastLane) August 19, 2017
.#BostonFreeSpeech Lot of creative people here pic.twitter.com/8iBRBLeWQh— Mark Arsenault (@BostonGlobeMark) August 19, 2017
Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, but not enough have delicious frosting. #Boston #BostonResist pic.twitter.com/xGCo34DT5r— Kyle (@TheYellingHorn) August 19, 2017