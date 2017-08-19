 The best signs from the massive counterprotest in Boston.

Aug. 19 2017 3:53 PM

The Best Signs From the Massive Counterprotest in Boston

Counter-Protestors of the Boston "Free Speech" Rally gather in Roxbury at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center before marching to the Boston Commons Saturday morning, August 19, 2017.

AFP/Getty Images

Some 15,000 people marched to the Boston Common on Saturday to protest against white supremacists and a planned “Free Speech Rally” made up of right-wing activists. Although the organizers of the rally insisted they had nothing to do with the Neo-Nazis who had descended on Charlottesville last week, there was still lots of concern that these extremist groups would use the so-called “Free Speech Rally” to spew their hate. In the end, the counterprotesters vastly outnumbered the few dozen conservatives who gathered for the rally that quickly “fell apart,” as one of the scheduled speakers put it. But even if most counterprotesters didn’t actually come across any self-identified white supremacists, they still had lots of messages for them. And what better way to express them than through some awesome signs? Here are some of the best of the day:

USPROTESTSFREESPEECH_2

RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images

Solidarity-With-Charlottesville-Rallies-Are-Held-Across-The-Country-In-Wake-Of-Death-After-Alt-Right-Rally-Last-Week

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.