Americans Are Sharply Divided Over Trump’s Charlottesville Response

A new CBS poll shows a partisan divide in opinions about President Trump’s response to Charlottesville: 22 percent of Republicans disapprove, compared with 82 percent of Democrats, 53 percent of independents, and 55 percent of Americans overall. Most Americans—again 55 percent—also disagree with his blaming of “many sides” for the weekend’s violence. By party affiliation, opinion breaks down into 83 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents who disagree but only 21 percent of Republicans who do (while 68 percent of Republicans agree with Trump on the cause of the violence). From CBS: