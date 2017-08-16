Confederate Monuments Taken Down in Baltimore in the Middle of the Night

Four monuments tied to the Confederacy and American slavery were taken down in Baltimore very early Wednesday morning after the City Council voted for their immediate removal on Monday. From CNN :

According to Baltimore's WBAL, the four monuments removed were a statue of Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the majority opinion in Dred Scott; a monument to Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson; a monument to Confederate soldiers and sailors; and a Confederate women’s monument.



The New York Times reports that small crowds were present to celebrate the removals and that Black Lives Matter was spray painted on the pedestal of the Lee-Jackson monument.