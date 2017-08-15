Trump Just Retweeted a Cartoon of the “#TrumpTrain” Running Someone Over. Then He Retweeted a Tweet Calling Him a Fascist.
Just two days after a white supremacist Donald Trump supporter was charged with running over anti-racist protesters and murdering one of them, Trump retweeted a cartoon approvingly showing the “#TrumpTrain” running someone over.
That someone was labeled “CNN,” making the retweet reminiscent of a Trump tweet from July, in which the president retweeted a fake video of himself body-slamming and punching CNN.
Whether by accident or because he didn’t think these previous tweets were quite clear enough, he then retweeted another, less approving tweet calling him a “fascist.”
Both tweets have since been deleted, so let no one say John Kelly hasn’t been able to impose order and reason in the White House.