Aug. 15 2017 8:26 AM

Trump Just Retweeted a Cartoon of the “#TrumpTrain” Running Someone Over. Then He Retweeted a Tweet Calling Him a Fascist.

Just two days after a white supremacist Donald Trump supporter was charged with running over anti-racist protesters and murdering one of them, Trump retweeted a cartoon approvingly showing the “#TrumpTrain” running someone over.

Trump-Train-retweet

Screengrab from Twitter

That someone was labeled “CNN,” making the retweet reminiscent of a Trump tweet from July, in which the president retweeted a fake video of himself body-slamming and punching CNN.

Whether by accident or because he didn’t think these previous tweets were quite clear enough, he then retweeted another, less approving tweet calling him a “fascist.”

Screengrab from Twitter

Screengrab from Twitter

Both tweets have since been deleted, so let no one say John Kelly hasn’t been able to impose order and reason in the White House.