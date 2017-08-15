ESPN Aired a Segment in Which White Buyers Purchased Black Football Players From an Auctioneer

Photo illustration by Slate. Screenshots via ESPN.

"Fantasy sports" such as fantasy football involve "team owners" (regular fans) "drafting" players (selecting them for their fantasy teams, which subsequently compete against other fantasy teams using the players' statistics) before every season. Sometimes these "drafts" are done in an auction style in which each "owner" gets a fixed amount of money to use to bid on individual players.

That's the normal part. The not-normal part is setting up an auction draft in such a way as to emphasize that it involves a group of white men "buying" a black man from an actual auctioneer, and then airing the results on television, as ESPN did in a segment on Monday:

Soooooo ESPN just did an "auction" sketch 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zvezCItems — Jᴀsᴏɴ (@rjasonscales) August 14, 2017

