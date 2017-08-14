Trump Attacks Black Merck CEO for Denouncing White Supremacists

 Trump attacks black Merck CEO who denounced white supremacists.

Aug. 14 2017 10:57 AM

Donald Trump and Kenneth Frazier at the White House on Feb. 23.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Kenneth Frazier is the CEO of the Merck pharmaceutical company and was until Monday a member of a group called the President's American Manufacturing Council. Frazier, who is black, resigned from the council Monday morning in a statement that alluded to Donald Trump's already-infamous claim that "many sides" were responsible for the deadly violence that broke out at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.

Trump responded in less than an hour with an attack unrelated to the issue at hand:

Leadership!