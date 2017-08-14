Trump Attacks Black Merck CEO for Denouncing White Supremacists
Kenneth Frazier is the CEO of the Merck pharmaceutical company and was until Monday a member of a group called the President's American Manufacturing Council. Frazier, who is black, resigned from the council Monday morning in a statement that alluded to Donald Trump's already-infamous claim that "many sides" were responsible for the deadly violence that broke out at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.
August 14, 2017
Trump responded in less than an hour with an attack unrelated to the issue at hand:
Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
Leadership!