Texas A&M Cancels White Nationalist Charlottesville Sequel Event on Sept. 11th Due to Safety Concerns

A white supremacist rally—organized in the wake of racist violence over the weekend in Charlottesville—scheduled to be held at Texas A&M University on Sept. 11 th has been cancelled due to safety concerns, the university announced Monday evening. The event was being billed as a “White Lives Matter Rally” by its white nationalist aligned organizer, Preston Wiginton. The event was being directly linked to the violence in Charlottesville and billed as a sequel of sorts in a press release distributed by Wiginton that read: “TODAY CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMORROW TEXAS A&M.”

The planned white supremacist march on campus in College Station, which far right, neo-Nazi leader Richard Spencer was set to attend, sparked outrage online and set up another potentially violent confrontation on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Spencer spoke at a student center at the university to some 400 attendees in December of last year. The speech drew protests on campus, continual interruptions of Spencer’s remarks, and threatened to boil over into violence. In cancelling Spencer’s appearance next month, the university noted it had changed its policy regarding guest speakers in response to the white supremacist’s previous appearance, and now mandates that speakers be sponsored by a student organization to use campus facilities. “None of the 1200-plus campus organization invited Preston Wiginton nor did they agree to sponsor his events in December 2016 or on September 11 of this year,” Texas A&M said in a statement Monday. “Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus.”