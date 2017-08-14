A Reminder That White Supremacists, not Black People, Invented “Identity Politics”

One prominent line of conservative response to this weekend's events in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been to admit that murderous white supremacist violence is bad while noting that liberals who engage in "identity politics" are bad too. An editorial about Charlottesville in the Wall Street Journal took time to complain about leftists who "divide Americans by race, ethnicity, gender and even religion" and asserted that "a politics fixated on indelible differences will inevitably lead to resentments that extremists can exploit in ugly ways." An otherwise laudable op-ed by right-wing pundit Erick Erickson in the New York Times opened by arguing that "the social justice warrior alt-left and the white supremacist alt-right" are "two sides of the same coin." Donald Trump himself alluded to the activist left by suggesting that "many sides" deserved blame for an incident in which a white supremacist appears to have murdered a nonviolent anti-racism protester.