Trump Reelection Campaign Releases Divisive TV Ad a Day After Call for Unity

Aug. 13 2017 9:10 PM

screen_shot_20170813_at_10.05.41_pm
A screenshot from the first television ad for President Donald Trump's reelection released on August 13, 2017.

As the nation reeled from the violence that engulfed Charlottesville over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign seemed to think it was the ideal time to release its first television ad. The 30-second spot attacks Democrats, the media, and career politicians, characterizing them as “enemies” who are obstructing the president’s ability to do his job. It is unclear where and when the ad will run.

“The president's enemies don't want him to succeed, but Americans are saying, 'Let President Trump do his job’,” notes the voiceover in the ad. It then goes on to focus on the president’s supposed economic victories, focusing on the decline in the unemployment rate, the increase in the stock market, and an alleged strengthening of the military.

The ad has very similar aesthetics—and even seems to use the same font—as ads that have been released by America First Policies, an outside political group that can spend unlimited amounts of money. “Trump’s campaign and America First Policies are prohibited by law from coordinating with each other,” notes Reuters.

The ad was released a day after Trump urged Americans to unite in a speech about the violence in Charlottesville. “We have to come together as Americans with love for our nation and true affection—really, I say this so strongly—true affection for each other,” the president said.

Trump filed for reelection the day he took office, an unusual move that broke with the tradition of presidents waiting around two years to formally file the paperwork.

