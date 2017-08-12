Today in conservative media: Invading Venezuela is probably a bad idea.

Conservatives were puzzled by Trump’s statement Friday that the United States could pursue a “military option” in Venezuela. “The U.S. government has taken a strong stance against Venezuela as the nation’s leader Nicolas Maduro has moved to consolidate power following weeks of violent clashes resulting from opposition protests in the streets,” the Daily Caller’s Alex Pfeiffer explained. “He described the South American nation as a ‘neighbor’ that would be easy to strike militarily. These comments came as Trump has been threatening a military response if North Korea continues provoking the U.S.” The Right Scoop’s “Fred T” posted a video showing U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s reaction to Trump’s remarks. “Must be a tough pill for his base to swallow after all their talk about ending globalism, foreign adventurism, interventionism, and all the other applicable -isms,” he wrote. “You have to feel bad for the two poor souls standing with him. Ambassador Haley in particular looks the worse for wear.” The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro warned that the comments threaten Trump’s credibility: