Suspect in Charlottesville Terror Attack Identified as James A. Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio

The man suspected of plowing into a street full of anti-white-supremacy protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday has been identified as James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, The New York Times reports. Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident for his alleged involvement in the incident, which resulted in the death of an as-yet-unidentified 32-year-old woman. Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce tweeted out Fields’ mugshot: