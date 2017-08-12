Suspect in Charlottesville Terror Attack Identified as James A. Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio

 The suspect in the Charlottesville attack has been identified.

Aug. 12 2017

The man suspected of plowing into a street full of anti-white-supremacy protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday has been identified as James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, The New York Times reports. Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident for his alleged involvement in the incident, which resulted in the death of an as-yet-unidentified 32-year-old woman. Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce tweeted out Fields’ mugshot:

Martin Kumer, superintendent of the Abermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, confirmed Fields’ identity to reporters. According to the Washington Post, he will be arraigned on Monday.