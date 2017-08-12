Suspect in Charlottesville Terror Attack Identified as James A. Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio
The man suspected of plowing into a street full of anti-white-supremacy protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday has been identified as James Alex Fields, Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, The New York Times reports. Fields, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding, and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal accident for his alleged involvement in the incident, which resulted in the death of an as-yet-unidentified 32-year-old woman. Los Angeles Times reporter Matt Pearce tweeted out Fields’ mugshot:
The jail just sent me this mugshot of James A. Fields, accused of murder in today's car attack in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/P2Zt433JBD— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 13, 2017
Martin Kumer, superintendent of the Abermarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, confirmed Fields’ identity to reporters. According to the Washington Post, he will be arraigned on Monday.