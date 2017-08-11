Paul Manafort Is Toast. The FBI Raid Was Just the Beginning.

Paul Manafort is in trouble. The one-time Trump campaign manager and longtime political consultant to the dictatorial set is clearly locked in the sights of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. How bad is it for Manafort? When news of a pre-dawn FBI raid at Manafort’s Virginia home broke this week, President Trump took a moment from his daily media shtick of self-pity laced with self-aggrandizement to comment on the raid and the fortunes of his former adviser.

The more you look, the more it doesn't look good. Given his shadowy business and political dealings with pro-Russia elements coupled with his proximity to Trump during the campaign, the fact that he’s under investigation is unsurprising. It also seems pretty reasonable to think that during his days on the fringe that Manafort wasn’t always on the right side of American financial laws. Given the scope, Mueller’s team could find widespread criminality in Manafort’s past, but to what end? Whatever financial crimes Manafort may have committed and may or may not get charged with are certainly not the end goal here. Depending on what Manfort was up to and who knew what, at the very least, his financial crimes are leverage to ensure cooperation. They are a means to an end and at the other end is the president.