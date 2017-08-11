Interview With Fired NSC Staffer Is Like a TED Talk for People Who Think Obama Imposed Sharia Law

Rich Higgins is the Michael Flynn/Steve Bannon–affiliated National Security Council staffer who was recently fired for circulating a face-melting gibberish memo, which suggested that the Trump administration is being targeted by the secret collaborative efforts of violent jihadists, international corporations, and leftist academics. (ISIS makes strange bedfellows, I guess! Read the memo here.) In an act of solidarity, Mike Cernovich—one of the alt-right media figures who accused Hillary Clinton of organizing a pedophile sex ring at a Washington pizza restaurant—has posted the transcript of a 2016 interview that Rich Higgins did with Tea Party activist Ginni Thomas. It is tremendous stuff, combining the empty jargon of the modern business visionary with Fox News–style paranoia about encroaching sharia monsters. A few indicative quotations: