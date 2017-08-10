Anthony Scaramucci Is Real Cheesed Off (Again) That Something Normal Happened to Him
The Mooch! He came, he saw, he accused the White House chief of staff of a federal crime for allegedly leaking a document to Politico when that document was in fact available to the public, he complained that another top presidential adviser was trying to "suck [his] own cock," he got fired. Now he's back! It's about the "cock" thing, which was reported by the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza:
.@RyanLizza is the Linda Tripp of 2017. People know. And he is up at night not being able to live with himself.— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017
Yes. He absolutely taped the call without my permission. #lowlife https://t.co/fTDcBw4vcT— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 10, 2017
Linda Tripp was a friend of Monica Lewinsky's who surreptitiously recorded their private conversations. Ryan Lizza is a journalist who recorded a call he took from Scaramucci that Scaramucci never said was off the record. Recording the call without Scaramucci's "permission" wasn't illegal, and regardless, it would be bizarre for a political PR professional—Mooch was the White House communications director at the time, recall—not to realize that an interview with a reporter might be recorded.
