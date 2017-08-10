Anthony Scaramucci Is Real Cheesed Off (Again) That Something Normal Happened to Him

 Anthony Scaramucci says Lizza is “lowlife” for legally taping call.

Aug. 10 2017

The Mooch! He came, he saw, he accused the White House chief of staff of a federal crime for allegedly leaking a document to Politico when that document was in fact available to the public, he complained that another top presidential adviser was trying to "suck [his] own cock," he got fired. Now he's back! It's about the "cock" thing, which was reported by the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza:

Linda Tripp was a friend of Monica Lewinsky's who surreptitiously recorded their private conversations. Ryan Lizza is a journalist who recorded a call he took from Scaramucci that Scaramucci never said was off the record. Recording the call without Scaramucci's "permission" wasn't illegal, and regardless, it would be bizarre for a political PR professional—Mooch was the White House communications director at the time, recall—not to realize that an interview with a reporter might be recorded.

Mooch!