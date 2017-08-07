 Trump impeachment chances: Vacation tweets edition.

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: POTUS Checks In, Repeatedly

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: POTUS Checks In, Repeatedly

Aug. 7 2017 5:15 PM

Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Is Apparently Not One of Those People Who Doesn't Check His Phone During Vacation

 

Donald Trump at the White House on Aug. 4.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The president has tweeted like 700 times today.

Screen shot/Twitter

(Here's what Trump is referring to re: Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, by the way. Blumenthal criticized Trump on CNN Monday morning.)

That's in fact a robust 13 tweets, of which 11 are complaints about the media and/or political opponents. And it's only 5 p.m.! Really puts this, from last week, in perspective:

Definitely not a vacation! Very busy, out there in New Jersey, at the golf course, watching daytime cable news programming on the clubhouse TV and getting real steamed about Richard Blumenthal for the second time in eight hours.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, and Peter Parks-Pool/Getty Images.

Photo illustration by Natalie Matthews-Ramo. Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, and Peter Parks-Pool/Getty Images.