Today's Impeach-O-Meter: POTUS Checks In, Repeatedly

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Advertisement



The president has tweeted like 700 times today.

Screen shot/Twitter

(Here's what Trump is referring to re: Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, by the way. Blumenthal criticized Trump on CNN Monday morning.)

That's in fact a robust 13 tweets, of which 11 are complaints about the media and/or political opponents. And it's only 5 p.m.! Really puts this, from last week, in perspective:

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation - meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Definitely not a vacation! Very busy, out there in New Jersey, at the golf course, watching daytime cable news programming on the clubhouse TV and getting real steamed about Richard Blumenthal for the second time in eight hours.