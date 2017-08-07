New Climate Change Report Raises Environmental Concerns and Fears Trump Administration Will Stifle It

An extensive, so far unreleased federal report on climate change paints an unsettling picture of dramatically rising temperatures that are already affecting the lives of American, the New York Times reported Monday. The 600-page interagency document, involving scientists from across 13 governmental agencies, is part of the congressionally mandated quadrennial National Climate Assessment. The draft of the report has been approved by the National Academy of Sciences; all it needs now is for the Trump administration to sign off on its release, and some scientists are concerned the White House might try to alter or suppress the findings.