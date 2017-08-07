Breitbart Alleges That H.R. McMaster Has Distant Connection to a Jewish Person

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Olivier Hoslet/AFP/Getty Images and Alex Wong/Getty Images.

The Weekly Standard—which though conservative is largely a #NeverTrump publication—has a nice overview Monday of the right-wing/alt-right campaign against national security adviser H.R. McMaster. (McMaster has earned the ire of the internet's hard-line Trump enthusiasts by firing the conspiracy theorists and cranks who were inserted at the National Security Council by Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn before McMaster took over. To wit, see last month's dismissal of a "strategic planning" official named Rich Higgins who wrote in an internal memo that "Islamists" have formed an alliance with American "cultural Marxists" to create a "Maoist insurgency" and "counter-state" within the U.S. via the deployment of "coordinated synchronized interactive narratives." Interesting stuff, Rich!) One bit in particular is worth examining in more detail: Breitbart's promotion of a hot scoop that connects McMaster to George Soros.

The takeaway of this attack post is that McMaster was once affiliated with a mainstream national security think tank called the International Institute for Strategic Studies, which received some nonsecret funding from the Ploughshares Fund. In turn, the Ploughshares Fund's donors include George Soros. Now, in Reality World, Soros is a billionaire who donates in transparent ways to groups that, while left-leaning, are not particularly radical: Other donors to the Ploughshares Fund include such stalwarts of establishment philanthropy as the Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation, and Soros' connection to Ploughshares is not a secret. In Alt-Right Conspiracy World, though, Soros is the sinister manifestation of scheming international "globalism" who personally pays every Trump protester on behalf of ISIS, and his tenuous link to McMaster thus renders the national security adviser immediately suspect.