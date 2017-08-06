Trump interrupts “not a vacation” to crash yet another wedding at his golf club.

Getty Images

President Donald Trump is turning into the wedding crasher in chief as he stopped by yet another couple’s wedding at his New Jersey country club over the weekend. Video posted on Instagram showed the president stepping out of his golf cart to say hello to a group of guests at his golf club in Bedminster. “Oh my God,” guests shrieked as the commander in chief walked toward them wearing typical golf clothes mixed in with a red Make America Great Again hat. "Everyone having a good time?" Trump can be heard asking the group. The president also asked if his staff was doing a good job, if the guests were happy with how things were going at the club, and asked to speak to the bride and groom.

This group ran into President Trump himself at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey

(📹: wigstagramsr/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/1T7KUR1l05 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 6, 2017

The president crashed the wedding on the same day that he insisted his 17-day “working vacation” isn’t really a vacation at all. “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House,” he tweeted. “This is not a vacation—meetings and calls!”

Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation - meetings and calls! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2017

Advertisement



This is hardly the first time the president has crashed a wedding that was held at one of his properties. In June, Trump crashed another wedding in his New Jersey club and in February he stopped by a wedding in Mar-a-Lago, talking about how he pushed Japanese Primer Minister Shinzo Abe to accompany him. “I said, ‘Come on, Shinzo, let’s go over and say hello’,” Trump reportedly said. “They’ve been members of this club for a long time. They’ve paid me a fortune.”

The way the president has been crashing weddings at his private properties has raised more than a few eyebrows as critics say it’s yet another way Trump is using his position as commander in chief to increase revenue. In June, the New York Times reported that the New Jersey club was actually using the possibility of a Trump appearance as a selling point to prospective couples. “If he is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time & privacy,” read the brochure that a spokeswoman for the club said has been discontinued.