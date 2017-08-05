Putin went on vacation and released a new set of shirtless pictures.

AFP/Getty Images

A few days after Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that 755 American diplomats would be kicked out of the country, he went on a little vacation. And, coincidentally enough, the Russian leader took his camera crew along for the hiking and camping trip that took place between Aug. 1 and 3. The results were put on public display on Saturday, when the Kremlin released photos and videos of a shirtless Putin sunbathing, fishing, and hiking in southern Siberia.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

The footage that was broadcast by Russian state television emphasized “the physical fitness of the president” who apparently spent two hours pursuing a pike before he finally caught it, according to his spokesman.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

Some pictures show the 64-year-old Putin fishing alongside Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who, of course, was also bare-chested.

AFP/Getty Images

AFP/Getty Images

These sort of action shots are hardly new for the Russian president, who is fond of releasing photos that show him doing things like flying combat jets, riding horses bare-chested, playing ice hockey, and scuba-diving, to name a few.

1/2 Do you remember those 2007-2009 Putin's images of shirtless horseback riding, swimming etc? His imagemakers dust off this macho image pic.twitter.com/x6HWDMTvB3 — English Lugansk (@loogunda) August 5, 2017