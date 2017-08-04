Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Golf Party!

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch , the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted ) or by resigning under threat of same.

President Trump is headed to Bedminister, New Jersey for a 17-day "working vacation" at the Trump National Golf Club. Since Congress isn't in session and Trump doesn't do a ton of work anyway, it seems unlikely that the next few weeks will affect his political standing much ... unless he gets to tweetin'! Will he be prevented from doing so by the constant supervision of military discipline fiend/new chief of staff John Kelly? Or will he get sick of press reports about how Kelly bosses him around and fire the retired general at 4:45 a.m. some Sunday morning while watching a DVR'd episode of Hannity? I can't wait to find out!