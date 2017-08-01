Lawsuit Alleges the White House Helped Fox News Push the Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

A new lawsuit accuses Fox News and figures in the Trump White House, including the president, of dishonestly boosting a conspiracy theory about the murder of Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich in an armed robbery, NPR reported Tuesday. According to the suit, filed by Fox News commentator and former police detective Rod Wheeler, the administration and the network used fabricated statements in pushing the Seth Rich story to distract from the ongoing Russia investigation. From NPR :

Butowsky told NPR that his comments about Trump reviewing the story were a joke. Spicer confirmed to NPR that he met with Butowski and Wheeler but did not know of contact between Butowsky and the president. This contradicts Spicer’s claim that he had no knowledge of the Rich story during a May 16 press gaggle, excerpted here by Media Matters’ Matthew Gertz.

Fox News’ story, published May 16, alleged that Rich had been involved in leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks, contrary to the government’s official conclusion that the emails were obtained by Russian hackers. “The network suggested Democrats might have been connected to Rich's death and that a cover-up had thwarted the official investigation,” NPR’s David Folkenflik writes. “The network cited an unnamed FBI official. And the report relied heavily on Rod Wheeler, a former police detective, hired months earlier on behalf of the Riches by Ed Butowsky.” After a week of criticism from D.C. police, the Rich family, and others in the press, Fox retracted its story. Wheeler alleges in the lawsuit that Butowsky coached Fox hosts and producers on the framing of the story—”One of the big conclusions we need to draw from this is that the Russians did not hack our computer systems,” he reportedly wrote in an email—and that Butowsky, along with Fox News reporter Malia Zimmerman, fabricated quotes from him that were used in Fox’s reporting and in a letter to the Rich family. NPR details the evidence: