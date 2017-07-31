McMaster Struggles to Explain Why Venezuela’s Maduro Is Worse Than the Dictators Trump Likes

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. placed sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday, following a controversial election of a new constituent assembly expected to amend the country’s constitution to give him sweeping powers. The U.S. had already sanctioned a number of Venezuelan officials leading up to the vote, but placing sanctions on a head of state is an unusually strong step. The measures will freeze all of Maduro’s assets that are under U.S. jurisdiction and forbid Americans from doing business with him.

Maduro, currently driving his country’s economy and political institutions off a cliff, does not deserve much sympathy. But as I noted last week, it’s hard not to notice that the Trump administration is a bit selective when it decides to care about human rights and democratic norms: Leftist authoritarian governments in Cuba and Venezuela get sanctioned, authoritarian governments in the Middle East get arms deals.

At a press conference Monday, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster was asked by a reporter why Maduro is so much worse than Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who received a personal congratulatory phone call from Trump after his own controversial referendum in April:

On how Maduro differs from Turkish Pres. Erdogan, McMaster says he has joined ranks of Assad, Kim Jong Un in terms of "brutal repression." pic.twitter.com/fWDN2IzuzC — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 31, 2017

McMaster responded that “one difference is that you see the end of the constitution in Venezuela,” before comparing Maduro to Robert Mugabe, Kim Jong-un, and Bashar al-Assad. This doesn’t make a whole lot of sense given that what Erdogan did, arresting his political opponents and holding a disputed election to amend the constitution to grant himself broad powers, is pretty comparable to what Maduro is being sanctioned for.