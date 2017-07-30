Australia foils terrorist plot to bring down an airplane.

AFP/Getty Images

Australian authorities arrested four men they say were connected to a plot that was seeking to bomb an airplane. Police said the plot was “Islamic-inspired” but they didn’t tie it to a specific terrorist group. "In recent days, law enforcement has been become aware of information that suggested some people in Sydney were planning to commit a terrorist attack using an improvised devise," Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said. "We are investigating information indicating the aviation industry was potentially a target of that attack."

The number one priority of my Government, and my commitment to the Australian people, is to keep them safe. pic.twitter.com/xrNqvAKlJi — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) July 30, 2017

The arrests took place after police raided five properties and reportedly found items that could be used to make a homemade bomb. It remains unclear how the alleged attackers planned to get the device on an airplane. Yet officials were sure to highlight that the foiled plot appears to have been more sophisticated than the kind of lone-wolf attacks that Australia has long said are the main threat. Investigators even believe that the level of sophistication means the group may have been directed from abroad, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Advertisement

