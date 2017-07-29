Long Island Police Department Contradicts Trump: We Won’t Tolerate Brutality

Getty Images

The Suffolk County Police Department wants its cops to know that they shouldn’t listen to President Donald Trump’s directions. Hours after the commander in chief seemed to endorse police brutality during a speech at a Long Island community college by calling on cops to be a little less nice to suspects, the police department begged to disagree. The Suffolk County Police Department said it “will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners” and made sure to note that violations are taken “extremely seriously.”

The SCPD has strict rules & procedures relating to the handling of prisoners. Violations of those rules are treated extremely seriously. — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 28, 2017

As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners. — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 28, 2017

The department issued the statement after Trump told police officers “don’t be too nice” during a speech that was largely about combating criminal gangs. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head, I said, ‘You can take the hand away, OK?’” the president said.

Here's the president of the United States encouraging police officers to be rough with people they arrest pic.twitter.com/iLzoUEY89e — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 28, 2017

Many of the gathered police officers cheered and clapped Trump’s seeming endorsement of police brutality. That was particularly galling considering the president spoke to an audience made up of officers from the Suffolk County Police Department, whose former chief was sentenced to prison for beating a suspect. The department has also been under federal oversight for years due to claims that it regularly discriminates against Latinos and immigrants.