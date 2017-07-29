Majority of Americans say transgender individuals should be allowed to serve in military.

AFP/Getty Images

Right after President Donald Trump announced that he would no longer allow transgender individuals to serve openly in the military, many published a poll that seemed to suggest most Americans would favor the move. Turns out, things aren’t quite so simple. A new poll by Reuters/Ipsos shows that 58 percent of Americans agreed with the statement that, “Transgender people should be allowed to serve in the military.” Only 27 percent, in contrast, disagreed with the statement while the rest said they didn’t know one way or another.

When divided by parties it seems hardly surprising that there’s a clear split between Democrats and Republicans. While 83 percent of Democrats sad transgender individuals should be allowed to serve, only 32 percent of Democrats held the same view. And only 14 percent of Americans believed that banning transgender service members makes the military “more capable.”

