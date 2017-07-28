Pakistan's Prospects for Democracy Weaken as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Is Disqualified

Pakistan faces political turmoil as the country’s Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office on Friday over undeclared assets brought to light in the 2016 Panama Papers leak . The democratically elected leader becomes the latest Prime Minister not to have completed a five-year term in office, in a country where civilian governments are often toppled by Pakistan’s powerful military , which has governed the country for approximately half of its 69-year-history.

The disqualification of Sharif—who was elected to the office three times, each with huge landslide victories—raises serious concerns over Pakistan’s road to democracy, as his ouster creates a political vacuum in the country that can be filled anytime by a military-backed government. In the past, resignations of prime ministers on allegations of corruption and wrongdoing have been followed by periods of dictatorship either led or supported by members of Pakistan’s military. In November 1996, for instance, the country’s only female prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, was disqualified by the Supreme Court over corruption allegations brought forth by her political rival. This led to a period of dictatorship in Pakistan, destroying the progress made by previous civilian governments to protect democratic rights of its citizens.