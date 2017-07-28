Donald Trump Just Stole Jerry Seinfeld’s Old Bit About Police Brutality
Jerry Seinfield on the Tonight Show; bit also performed on the Seinfeld episode "The Big Salad," aired Sept. 22, 1994:
You know what I love? Whenever you see them on TV … they put the chokehold on the guy, they beat him with the baton, they put the handcuffs on him. But when they put him in the back seat, they always put the hand on the head—you don’t want to hit your head on that metal edge. That really hurts. Careful, easy now, don’t hurt your head. Face is all swollen from the beating. But that metal edge, that really smarts.
Advertisement
Donald Trump to local law enforcement officials in Brentwood, New York, on Friday:
Here's the president of the United States encouraging police officers to be rough with people they arrest pic.twitter.com/iLzoUEY89e— David Mack (@davidmackau) July 28, 2017
I said, Please, don’t be too nice. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put the hand over. Like, don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody, don’t hit their head. I said, You can take the hand away, OK.