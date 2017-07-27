Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Pending

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch , the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted ) or by resigning under threat of same.

Donald Trump made it clear this week that he wants the Senate to pass some version of Obamacare repeal as soon as possible. That might happen tonight or early tomorrow morning, or it might not—and the version that gets passed might get immediately ratified by the House, or it might not. If the House does immediately pass the Senate's bill, that's a "victory" in that Trump gets to say he passed something—but possibly a long-term loss in that it will cause big premium increases and coverage losses. Unless they change it again tonight—which they might!