Jeff Sessions Says It's Actually Good That Trump Humiliates Him Constantly
Attorney general Jeff Sessions, whose boss belittles him daily at press conferences and on Twitter, is appearing on tonight's edition of Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. A Fox producer posted a preview snippet from their interview:
AG Jeff Sessions to @TuckerCarlson on President Trump's criticism of him: "it’s kind of hurtful". Full intv 8pm @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NG3VQnkwwc— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 27, 2017
Wow! That's pathetic!