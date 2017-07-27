Jeff Sessions Says It's Actually Good That Trump Humiliates Him Constantly

 Jeff Sessions says Donald Trump humiliates him because Donald Trump is a strong, good leader.

July 27 2017 5:13 PM

Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on July 20.

Attorney general Jeff Sessions, whose boss belittles him daily at press conferences and on Twitter, is appearing on tonight's edition of Tucker Carlson's Fox News show. A Fox producer posted a preview snippet from their interview:

Wow! That's pathetic!