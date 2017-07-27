Boy Scouts Apologize for President

On Monday, Donald Trump gave a speech to 40,000 or so Boy Scouts at the organization's "National Jamboree" in West Virginia. The speech, which you can and should read here because it is insane, included a 500-word digression about the 2016 election, snide comments about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, three separate instances of whining that the media does not properly convey the size of crowds at Trump rallies, and a truly exquisite and possibly made-up anecdote that appeared to involve a wealthy real estate developer's sex yacht: