Trump Slams Sessions and Acting FBI Director McCabe in Morning Rant

In a pair of tweets Tuesday morning, President Trump called Attorney General Jeff Sessions weak for not investigating Hillary Clinton and leaks.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump's first tweet refers to a Politico story about opposition research that the Democratic National Committee gathered on Paul Manafort during the campaign with the help of officials at the Ukrainian embassy.



The tweets came shortly before radio host Hugh Hewitt released the audio of his interview with new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who strongly implied that Trump would like Sessions to go.

Scaramucci told @hughhewitt

“you’re probably right” when Hewitt said it's clear Trump wants Sessions gone pic.twitter.com/Iw0eoh8Lhq — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 25, 2017

Last week, in a New York Times interview, Trump criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. It was reported Monday that the White House is considering potential replacements for Sessions, including Sen. Ted Cruz and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Trump also tweeted Tuesday that acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe had received $700,000 from Hillary Clinton through his wife, Jill.

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

In reality, Jill McCabe received nearly $500,000 in donations for her Virginia state Senate campaign in 2015 from Common Good VA, the political action committee of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton ally.