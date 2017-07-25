Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Trump Takes Revenge on His Political Allies and Voters, for Some Reason

Tasos Katopodis/AFP/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Advertisement



Tuesday morning, Donald Trump attacked attorney general Jeff Sessions on Twitter. Later in the day, he attacked Sessions at a press conference. This has been going on for days now, and the right-wing politicians and pundits who share Sessions' nativist/nationalist worldview are starting to publicly grumble about the way he's being treated.

Tuesday afternoon, the procedural Obamacare repeal vote that Trump has publicly pressed Republican senators to vote "yes" on passed, which means Congress is one step closer to passing legislation that will screw over millions of working-class voters, including the white ones that were so important to Trump's electoral college victory.

Alienating one's most crucial allies and voters seems like a good way to erode the support one would need to defend oneself during impeachment proceedings, one might say if one wrote a daily column interpreting all events through an impeachment-colored lens. Let's raise the meter!