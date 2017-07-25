Nearly the Entire House Voted to Impose New Russia Sanctions and Curtail Trump’s Power to Lift Them

Getty Images

The House approved a raft of new sanctions against Russia Tuesday that included explicit restrictions on President Trump’s ability to modify or lift the sanctions without congressional approval. The 419-3-vote in support of financial sanctions restricting Russia’s ability to do business with American entities, as well as the targeting of key Russian officials for election meddling, sets up what could be the first substantive bipartisan bill out of this congress and puts the Trump White House in the uncomfortable position of swallowing increased penalties on Moscow, after promising warmer relations with the longtime American adversary. The measure also reveals an underlying mistrust, even amongst the president’s own party, for Trump’s decision-making on Russia-related matters.

The bill essentially makes into law the sanctions imposed on Russia by President Obama, increases penalties on Russia's activities in Ukraine, and requires President Trump to certify that Russia has changed its behavior before they can be lifted. The latest iteration of the bill also includes new sanctions on North Korea and Iran in response to their weapons programs, giving the White House a modicum of political cover for the Russia-themed legislative rebuke that was agreed to by the leadership of both parties last week. The bill now moves to the Senate where it is also expected to pass with very little opposition. The Senate passed a similar bill last month 97-2, but was scraped due to a procedural issue, and will almost certainly send the new legislation to the White House with a veto-proof congressional backing.

