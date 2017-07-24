Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Completely Winging It on Health Care Edition

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch , the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted ) or by resigning under threat of same.

Trump's speech was a decent piece of rhetoric given at the right moment to associate himself in the public mind with the push for repeal, but given current confusion about what's even going to be in the bills the Senate will be voting on—and given that we don't know the details of what those bills' effects will be or even whether any of them will pass at all—it doesn't seem possible to say yet whether his strategy is likely to improve his political standing or to damage it. We'll leave today's likelihood of impeachment the same as Friday's!