July 23 2017 6:03 PM

Trump Angrily Lashes Out at Republicans for Failing to “Protect Their President”

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on health care and Republicans' inability thus far to replace or repeal the Affordable Care Act, during a lunch with members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House on July 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump didn’t end his weekend on a cheerful note. In an unusual pair of Sunday afternoon tweets, the president hit out at Republican lawmakers, saying some who owe their positions to his candidacy’s coattails are leaving him on his own. “As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” Trump wrote shortly after 4 p.m.

Six minutes later, the commander in chief followed up with another tweet: “It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

Trump wrote his two tweets about an hour after he returned to the White House from the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia. It’s unclear exactly what got the president so worked up on Sunday afternoon but his pair of tweets came shortly after his new press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said Trump would sign a bill that severely curtails his ability to lift Russian sanctions unilaterally. Earlier in the day, Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications chief, said the president still had not made up his mind about whether Russia attempted to interfere in last year’s presidential election.

