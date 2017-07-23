Trump angrily lashes out at Republicans for failing to “protect their president.”

Getty Images

President Donald Trump didn’t end his weekend on a cheerful note. In an unusual pair of Sunday afternoon tweets, the president hit out at Republican lawmakers, saying some who owe their positions to his candidacy’s coattails are leaving him on his own. “As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!” Trump wrote shortly after 4 p.m.

Six minutes later, the commander in chief followed up with another tweet: “It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.”

