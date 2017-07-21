Trump Impeach-O-Meter: Mooch Madness Edition

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch , the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted ) or by resigning under threat of same.

Scaramucci will be more entertaining than Spicer was, but is probably more likely to create problems for Trump with Republicans given that he has no filter and has said in the past that he is socially liberal, believes that climate change is real, and supports gun control. Meanwhile, pardoning himself/his cronies won't stop Trump from being investigated, and it doesn't mean he can't be impeached. It would also look pretty bad. Let's tick this meter back up.