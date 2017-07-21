Today in Conservative Media: Scaramucci Can Talk, but What Does He Really Believe?

AFP/Getty Images

Conservatives were abuzz Friday about Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, who impressed many with a slick performance in the day’s White House press briefing. “Hedge fund manager and new White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has never held a press job before,” the Weekly Standard’s Andrew Egger wrote. “But he has repeatedly demonstrated the key qualifying characteristics: a willingness and ability to carry water for the president.”

On Twitter, a number of conservative media personalities and writers uncovered old tweets from Scaramucci indicating his evidently dramatic political evolution:

I hope you’ve changed your mind on this. https://t.co/0LYBpqLYag — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 21, 2017

Really excited to see the conservatives stand up to defend Anthony scaramucci's anti-gun views — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 21, 2017

So this is gonna be fun https://t.co/oelu9w6b2f — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 21, 2017

Other conservatives praised his performance.

I find the comments about @Scaramucci "lack of communications skills" laughable given his background, comms is key to successful business — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 21, 2017

.@Scaramucci loves the President. He just said so. About 94 times.



Some may snicker at that. But for what his new job is, it's important. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 21, 2017

Wow, @Scaramucci is handling the media very well. — Lawrence B.Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) July 21, 2017

In other news:

The Daily Caller and NewsBusters ran posts on a Gallup poll released Thursday showing that nearly half of Americans believe abortion is morally wrong. NewsBusters’ Katie Yoder:

New poll findings reveal that the liberal media, who applaud abortion “healthcare” as “moral,” are out of touch with nearly half of the United States. And so, while the media readily cite polls supporting their agenda, it’s doubtful they’ll report this one.

While only 20% of Americans say abortion should be “totally illegal,” 48% of Americans agree that abortion is “morally wrong,” according to Gallup findings released Thursday.

When researching the difference between Americans’ “views of the moral acceptability” of an issue and their “views on making it illegal,” Gallup found that “abortion provides the most striking example of the disparity.”