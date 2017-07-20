Today’s Impeach-O-Meter: “Better Skills, Better Jobs” Is Not a Good Democratic Slogan

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Vox's Jeff Stein reports that the Democrats' 2018 national campaign slogan will be ... well, here it is:

I shouldve corrected this immediately; I've deleted original tweet. Full slogan is "A Better Deal: Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Wages" — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) July 20, 2017

Orienting a campaign around ideas for addressing the long-term stagnation of middle- and working-class wages doesn't seem like a terrible idea, and the Washington Post's Dave Weigel suggests that progressives may not actually be disappointed with the platform that accompanies the slogan above. Using the phrase "better skills," though, does seem like a terrible idea, because it is a weird and awkward combination of words which implies that the voters who it's directed toward are poorly educated.

This reminder that the Democratic 2018 campaign will involve Democratic messaging "experts" is a good reason to lower our likelihood of impeachment.